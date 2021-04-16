Princess Eugenie promises to ‘look after granny’ in a heartfelt tribute to Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news last week that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members have paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry even flying back to the UK and HRH’s ‘gang of four‘ stepping up to support her.

This week, family members have been sharing memories and photographs of Prince Philip, with a particularly heartfelt message from Princess Eugenie to her late grandfather going viral.

‘Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you,’ Princess Eugenie posted to Instagram in a heartfelt post. ‘You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

‘People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣

‘I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

‘I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.’⁣

She continued: ‘I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love ⁣Eugenie’.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.