Princess Charlene had to undergo a ‘terrific adjustment’ to become Princess of Monaco

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is her health issues that have made her headlines recently, with Princess Charlene only recently returning to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months due to a ‘medical emergency’.

Within days of returning home however, Princess Charlene was admitted to a treatment facility where she remains for the time being.

People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

According to royal experts, Princess Charlene has been under a great deal of pressure, something her title only adds to, with commentator Brittani Barger telling Express.co.uk: ‘Princess Charlene, being the Princess of Monaco and having to follow Grace Kelly in her footsteps, that’s a lot of pressure for anyone.’

Another royal expert, Coryne Hall, opened up about this recently, telling Express.co.uk that Princess Charlene had to undergo a ‘terrific adjustment’ to become a royal.

‘I think for outsiders marrying into families like that it’s a terrible lot of pressure,’ Hall explained to the publication. ‘Whichever the royal family, whoever the outsider is, they got to adjust to a completely different way of life. And if you come from a different country, for instance like Princess Charlene and Princess Grace, they have got even bigger adjustments to make.’

She continued: ‘If they are marrying someone from their own country it’s a little bit different. I think in Charlene’s case she had a terrific adjustment. Yes, she lived in Monaco for quite a long time while dating Albert, but it isn’t quite the same as being the Princess of Monaco.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.