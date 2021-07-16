It has been revealed that Princess Beatrice just made royal history

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice is one of the most talked-about people in the world, making headlines last year as she wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony on 17 July 2020.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, and the Queen and Prince Philip said to have found the day particularly special, marking the last of the weddings of their older royal grandchildren.

From Princess Beatrice’s special wedding dress – recycled from the Queen’s wardrobe – to the Instagrammable flower arch, the secret ceremony made non-stop headlines. And a year on, it’s still making news, resurfacing this week as new marriage legislation was passed.

Yes, in the biggest change to the marriage documentation system since 1837, The Home Office has announced that marriage certificates are now to include mothers’ names for the first time in England and Wales.

Marriage certificates have previously only featured the names of the fathers of the bride and groom.

Being the most recent royal family member to tie the knot, Princess Beatrice appears to have just made history, becoming the last royal family member with the old marriage documentation.

The next royal family member to wed will also make history, becoming the first Mountbatten-Windsor with the new marriage documentation.

Congratulations Princess Beatrice!