This important event was the last time William and Harry spoke, apparently

Prince William and Prince Harry are very much not on speaking terms, according to royal commentators, and it's been going on for a really long time apparently.

"It is understood the last time they did speak was at the Queen's funeral back in September 2022 and then it was very brief indeed," royal correspondent Cameron Walker recently said during an appearance on GB News (via OK!). "I know whenever I speak to people close to Prince William, the barriers go up when I mention his brother, the Duke of Sussex. They're not on speaking terms."

Around the time of the Queen's death and her funeral, William, Harry, and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were seen together much more than they have ever since the Sussexes left the UK in 2020. Most visibly, both couples went out on a walkabout in Windsor to meet well-wishers and accept condolences and gifts from the crowd. But even though they came together in a show of unity at the time, keen observers have claimed that this joint appearance betrayed some of the more difficult feelings that lay underneath it all.

Body language expert and royal commentator Judi James went as far as to say about the outing, looking back in September 2023: "A close analysis of four key body language behaviours suggest it was forty minutes of gruesome tension from two couples united in grief but irrevocably split apart by anger and resentments."

Things have gone from bad to worse between the two brothers ever since the Sussexes' royal exit and move to California, notably with every bombshell revelation the US-based couple made in the media. Heartbreakingly for those who'd love to see the Royal Family united once more, William declined to see Harry when he last visited his home country in May, as did King Charles.

At this stage, it's unclear if there will be a reconciliation soon but