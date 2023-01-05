Prince Harry claims William physically attacked him in upcoming memoir
'He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.'
Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) is set to be released on 10th January, and ahead of the launch he is appearing in two televised interviews on Sunday evening.
Up until now, there has only been speculation about what might or might not be included in the book - with experts commenting that the royal family are 'worried' about what it may contain (opens in new tab), and insiders claiming that Harry asked friends to speak out in the book (opens in new tab).
However, the first glimpse of Harry's memoir is now being widely shared online following the publication of an excerpt in The Guardian.
The publication has shared a look at parts of the book, including his claims that his brother, Prince William, 'grabbed' him during an argument and 'knocked [him] to the floor.'
According to the memoir, the altercation happened at Harry's home in 2019 with William calling Meghan Markle 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive', words which 'parroted' the 'press narrative' at the time.
The published snippet reads: "It all happened so fast. So very fast.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Harry claims that William told him not to tell Meghan, but that he eventually told his wife when she noticed 'scrapes and bruises' on his back.
The Duke of Sussex will be talking to journalists Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper in two separate interviews, both of which will air on Sunday.
Clips of his sit-down chat with Cooper for 60 Minutes on CBS have circulated online, with Harry admitting he 'would like his father and brother back' (opens in new tab) but confirming that he will never re-join the royal family (opens in new tab).
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
