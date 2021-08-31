Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘seriously considering’ a move to Windsor

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news.

The family of five has made the most news with regards to their location this past few years, as the Cambridges have moved between their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk and their London residence.

Yes, while the Duke and Duchess moved their family to Norfolk to spend the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are now back in Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A.

It has recently been reported however that the Cambridges are considering a move out of London, with Kate and William apparently weighing up a relocation to Windsor to be closer to the Queen.

According to The Sun, the Cambridge couple has been ‘eyeing up’ Ford Belvedere, a huge property in Windsor Great Park owned by the Crown Estate.

‘Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more,’ a source added via the Daily Mail. ‘It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.’

This comes after reports that the Duke and Duchess were scouting residences and schools in Berkshire.

If the royal couple do decide to relocate, it is thought that they will keep their Kensington Palace home, but it will remain for work purposes only.

The Duke and Duchess have not responded to the speculation.