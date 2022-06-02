Prince Louis’ reaction to the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, those planes were pretty loud.

The royal youngsters do have a way of stealing the show, it must be said.

Remember the reaction to a young – and sassy – Prince George greeting then US President, Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in his dressing gown and slippers? Or Princess Charlotte cheekily sticking her tongue out at photographers at a public appearance with her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge?

Well, Prince Louis has followed in his famous siblings’ footsteps by going viral for his sweet yet hilarious reaction to today’s flypast during the Trooping the Colour.

Stood beside the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, and next to his siblings and parents, four-year-old Prince Louis’ reaction to the noisy flypast has been widely shared across social media, with many declaring his reaction is “a mood.”

While Her Majesty smiled at the helicopters and planes on display in the sky, Prince Charles and the Duchess of the Cambridge chatted about the festivities (we imagine), Prince Louis showcased a series of facial expressions which have delighted royal fans and commentators.

During the young royal’s appearance on the famous balcony, Prince Louis flitted between chatting to his granny, pulling faces, looking a tad bored and covering his ears and shouting about how loud the aircraft overhead were. It’s okay Louis, we get you.

Sharing a couple of images of the royal youngster on Twitter, @RoyallyBelle_ commented: “Prince Louis’ expressions were absolutely priceless today.”

ITV News Royal Editor, Chris Ship, Tweeted: “Was it loud on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the flypast? If you asked Prince Louis or Princess Charlotte, they would say YES, it was.”

Another highlight by the way of Prince Louis can be seen in the below video, where he excitedly spots his dad Prince William in the parade:

The following video of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is a keeper too. In the clip, both Louis and Charlotte are waving at the crowds, but after a while Charlotte stops and Louis enthusiastically carries on. In true older sibling fashion, she lets him know when it’s time to stop.

All we can say is, thank you Cambridge children for bringing the meme worthy expressions. We’re here for them.