Postboxes, the national anthem and banknotes: all the things that will change when Prince Charles becomes king

There'll be some changes when King Charles takes to the throne.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne – the longest reign of any British monarch. But one day, Prince Charles will take her place and become King Charles.

It’s something the Queen herself has addressed, in a letter she shared to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession. In it Her Majesty wrote: “And when, in the fullness of the time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me.”

Without a crystal ball, it’s impossible to see exactly what the future will look like for the royals, but there are some things that can be expected to change when Prince Charles becomes king.

Postboxes, banknotes and the national anthem are among the things that will change under the reign of King Charles, according to The Express. Here’s how:

Post boxes

You might have noticed when you’ve popped a letter in a postbox that there’s an engraving on them of EIIR – that’s the Queen’s cypher. It stands for Elizabeth II Regina, with the latter meaning queen in Latin.

However, when Charles becomes King, any new postboxes put into place would bear his cypher. If Charles decides to go down the same route with his regnal name (he can choose to keep Charles or a different name when he becomes king), then his cypher would be CIIIR. That’s King Charles III Rex, with the latter meaning king in Latin.