The Queen has unveiled a new portrait and shared an important message ahead of the Platinum Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She spoke of looking to the future with "confidence and enthusiasm."

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – marking 70 years of the monarch’s reign – kicks off today with Trooping the Colour. It’s set to be a long weekend of pomp, ceremony, fanfare and celebrations for Her Majesty.

In honour of the historic event, a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled, along with a poignant message from the HRH.

Wearing a dove blue dress coat designed by Angela Kelly and embellished with a pearl and diamante trim, the Queen is seen sat in front of a window at Windsor Castle. The image has been captured by royal photographer Ranald Mackechnie.

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait was released by Buckingham Palace, along with a message from the Queen, who holds the title of the longest reigning British monarch.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

In the message, the Queen speaks of the goodwill shown to her and how this inspires her. She continues by saying that she hopes “the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

As well as thanking all those involved in bringing together communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty continues by saying: “I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.”

She signs of the statement with “Elizabeth R.”

The four-day weekend brings with it a jam-packed schedule for the royal family, who along with the nation, will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take their first Trooping The Colour carriage ride #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/BD19nagmmP — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) June 2, 2022

Trooping the Colour, which marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign and has done so for more than 260 years, has already kicked off.

Thousands of royal fans have lined the Mall to excitedly watch the ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army and to catch a glimpse of the royal family travelling in the carriage procession.

Princess Anne and Prince William are riding on horseback, while the Duchess of Cambridge travels by carriage along with the Duchess of Cornwall and – for the first time – the three Cambridge children: eight-year old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis.