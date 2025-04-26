Meghan Markle has finally explained her decision not to film ‘With Love, Meghan’ at her home

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to the spotlight in 2025, with the 43-year-old mother of two releasing her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The viral show sees the Duchess share hosting and interiors tips, from flower arranging to candle making.

And while the eight-episode show proved popular, ranking in Netflix's 'Top 10 Shows' charts, it has also received a great deal of criticism.

This particularly surrounded the show’s location, with the Duchess of Sussex choosing not to film from her Montecito home.

Instead, Markle rented a nearby property to film from - something that proved controversial with viewers, who criticised the lack of authenticity.

Markle broke her silence on the matter this week, opening up about the decision not to film from her home during the Time100 Summit in New York.

“When people say, ‘Why didn’t you [film in] your house?’ Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I’d want for them to have,” Markle explained to Time CEO Jessica Sibley.

“We were really fortunate to find something close by,” she later added, explaining that setting those boundaries is “how I take care of myself.”

The Duchess of Sussex also confirmed earlier this year that With Love, Meghan would be coming back for a second season.

In fact, according to Markle, the next instalment has already been filmed and is in production, set for release later this year.

“If you’re loving season one, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on season 2,” Markle teased to Instagram. And given the recent launch of her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, it is thought that the Duchess could incorporate more of her own produce in the next instalment.

An official release date for With Love, Meghan season two has not yet been confirmed, but we will continue to update this story.