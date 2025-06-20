Meghan Markle Has Officially Explained Why She Is Pausing Her New Podcast

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, releasing viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and her luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, to great success.

It was her inspirational 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast that made headlines this week however, as Markle's 2025 project concluded its first season.

And while fans of the podcast expected Markle to be already working on her next instalment, the 43-year-old made the surprising announcement that she was temporarily stepping away from the project.

Yes, after 10 episodes, with high profile guests including Tina Knowles, Sara Blakely and Whitney Wolfe, the Duchess of Sussex is officially pausing her Lemonada Media podcast to focus on her other projects.

Markle made the surprise announcement during an appearance on Emma Grede's 'Aspire' podcast, stating: "I love that there's so much excitement and desire for a second season, but I need to focus on my business.

"Very rarely do people see everything that's happening behind the scenes," she continued during the now viral conversation with Grede. "I show a small glimpse of that, but equally, I wrapped season 1 of my Netflix series, still had to promote it, still had to be in edits for season 2. At a certain point, the only thing I want spread thin is my jam!"

Markle did go on to state however, that this is not officially the end of 'Confessions of a Female Founder', with the Duchess open to the possibility of revisiting the project in the future.

"I would love to bring the show back when I am at a different end of my founder journey," she explained. "When I've gone through Q4 and say, ‘Here are my proof points... wow, what a year it's been.’ Or even longer than that. I think a different time will be so exciting to compare and contrast."

We will continue to update this story.