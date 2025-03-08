The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2025, returning to the spotlight this year with her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

The highly-anticipated Netflix series was released this week, seeing the Californian mother of two share hosting and interiors tips from her Montecito home.

Season one featured eight 33-minute episodes, reimagining "the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old." And with A-list guests from Mindy Kaling to Abigail Spencer, it was star-studded.

Think throwback Martha Stewart meets Alice Waters vibes, seeing Markle and friends bake cakes, arrange flowers, bee keep, make harvest baskets and more - all with an emphasis on showing love to those around you.

"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle announced earlier this year as she posted the teaser video to social media. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Now, just three days after With Love, Meghan's season one release, Markle has revealed that a season two is on its way, and soon.

Yes, Netflix has announced this week that the show's second season has already been filmed, and it will be airing on the streaming platform later this autumn.

"Oh, how I love ASMR!." Markle posted as she teased the important update. "If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!"

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season one are available to watch on Netflix now.