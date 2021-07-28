Insiders have cleared up the confusion around Prince Harry’s memoir

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

In fact, this past month they have been all anyone can talk about.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana in June, before Prince Harry returned to the UK to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all interview with Oprah, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category. And just this month, Meghan was announced as an executive producer on an exciting TV show.

This week, it was Prince Harry who made headlines as it was announced that the Duke of Sussex was writing a memoir about royal life, to be released next year – and all the proceeds are going to charity.

Prince Harry’s book will reportedly cover the Duke’s life, from his childhood, through his years in the army, to his move away from royal life.

‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.’ announced the Duke of Sussex in the Penguin Random House press release this week. ‘I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’

There was initial confusion, with reports via The Daily Mail claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were releasing four books between them as part of a deal with Penguin Random House. This has since been cleared up, with a spokesperson for the couple confirming to Page Six that there is currently only one memoir in the works.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by People, announcing: ‘Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

Prince Harry’s currently untitled book is set for release in late 2022.

We officially cannot wait.