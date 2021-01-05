Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reminiscing about their wedding is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Sussexes are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and since resigning from their royal family roles last year, they have been making non-stop news.

The family of three has relocated to California where they are focusing on their mental health following a difficult few years, making only a few public appearances since their move.

This past month however, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight, launching their new podcast, Archewell Audio.

‘We’re glad you’re here,’ Prince Harry told listeners as they opened the podcast. ‘As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it.’

While the first episode focused on refections, lessons and hope, it was the couple reminiscing about their May 2018 wedding day that went particularly viral.

Playing the gospel song ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ at the end of the podcast, Meghan reminisced: ‘”This Little Light of Mine” played at the very end of our wedding… while we were walking down the steps of the church.’

Prince Harry continued: ‘The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place’.

Well, this is lovely.