Excellent news for Harry and Meghan fans.

2020 has seen some huge changes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

From buying their dream home in California, to news of a Netflix deal and official podcast, the couple have had a whirlwind year since announcing they would be stepping down from their respective roles as senior working royals.

And while Meghan and Harry are working hard to forge their own path and become financially independent, they might not be going anywhere just yet.

Because Harry is reported to be planning a trip to the UK in the new year to discuss a possible extension to his and Meghan’s 12-month exit plan, as agreed upon in talks at Sandringham earlier this year.

Pandemic restrictions permitting, the prince is reportedly hoping to return to the UK for the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21, as well as Prince Philip’s 100th in June and an unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

Speaking to The Sun about the rumoured visit, royal biographer Andrew Morton said, ‘Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up.’

He continued, ‘Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think. But certain things you need to be there in person to sort. They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on Covid.’

Harry and Meghan’s exit deal – which offered the couple the option of returning to their working royal roles – is due for review on March 31. Though the couple’s exciting future projects signal that they won’t be returning to the fold, the paper claims that the couple will be discussing the possibility of a more permanent extension to their relationship with Buckingham Palace as non-working royals.

Among the topics thought to be up for discussion in the new year talks is what will happen to Prince Harry’s honorary military titles. Harry’s forces appointments were placed on hold for a year following his resignation, and he is not currently allowed to take on any roles using them.

Whatever the outcome of the talks, we look forward to welcoming Meghan and Harry back to the UK soon.