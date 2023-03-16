Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to the Met Gala this year?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible attendance at King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) later this year has been a huge talking point for royal fans.

Since the release of the couple's Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab) last year, and the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare hitting the shelves in January, the public has been given more insight into their experience within the monarchy and their fractured relationships with members of the family (opens in new tab).

While Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they received an invitation for the King's coronation, they are yet to publicly accept - although one insider has claimed that the Prince may return to the UK alone (opens in new tab) for the occasion.

But as the summer draws closer, many are now wondering if the couple will attend another huge event taking place across the pond - the Met Gala (opens in new tab).

The annual fundraising gala is the most fashionable gathering of the biggest celebrities on the planet, and getting invited to the event - which is spearheaded by Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour - is deemed a huge honour.

With the 2023 Met Gala taking place on 1st May, just five days before Charles' coronation, will Harry and Meghan be ascending those iconic carpeted steps?

One PR expert believes that while the Sussexes are now settled in California, their attendance isn't guaranteed due to the ongoing friction with the royal family.

Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR, told the Express (opens in new tab): "It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama."

He added that although it could 'boost their public perception in America', if they were to receive an invitation it's quite likely that they would decline.

He continued: "They aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout - especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation.

"While the couple isn’t always known for laying low, I think we are beginning to see a shift in how they want to be presented - whether this is truly by choice though we may never know."

We'll just have to wait and see!