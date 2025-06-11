Prince Harry Confirms His Return to the UK - But Is 'Unlikely' to Reunite With William and Charles

Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK for a special event, but there's little chance of a Royal Family reunion according to insiders. The Duke of Sussex will be coming back to his home country in the summer of 2027 to attend the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham as confirmed by the organisation's official social media accounts on Tuesday. The Games took place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in 2025, and while the 2027 Games host city is confirmed, next year's event doesn't seem to have been scheduled just yet.

Under ordinary circumstances, it would go without saying that senior royals like King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate, would attend such a high-profile event organised by one of their own family members - particularly when it's taking place here in the UK. However, given Harry's fractured relationship with his father and brother, GB News points out that it's "unlikely" we'll witness a heartfelt family reunion in Birmingham. Likewise, senior royals skipped the 10-year anniversary celebration for the Invictus Games in 2024, even though it was held on their doorstep at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

See you at #IG27 July 10-17, 2027. #IAMHere 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/EvVfYIhxGyJune 10, 2025

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games back in 2014 after being inspired by the Warrior Games in the U.S. The international event sees active and veteran members of the armed forces who are sick, injured or wounded compete in a series of athletic events, and they are now an annual celebration.

While many are dubious that there could be a Royal Family reunion in 2027, one PR expert previously argued that it would be in William and Charles' best public interest to attend Invictus that year. Ryan McCormick told the Mirror U.S. in February: "I think the Royal Family should attend the event (it's good PR for them) and should also include Harry. When respected leaders and figureheads can show that differences can be put aside, it can inspire others to do the same. Hard times are almost always guaranteed but, so can be the unwavering love and bond between family."

During a recent visit to the Army Air Corps in Sussex, the Prince of Wales gave an unfortunate hint as to how much we can really hope for a brotherly reunion in the near future. Joking with the troops about how often they see their nearest and dearest, William said: "Some of them might not want to see you that much. It's a mixed bag."

Interesting sentiment...