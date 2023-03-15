Prince Harry 'may come alone' if he accepts the invitation to King Charles' coronation

King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) is fast approaching, with the monarch set to be crowned in less than two months time.

The historic event will take place on Saturday 6th May, and the royal family is expected to take part in a number of events over the long weekend to celebrate.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they received a save-the-date via email, they have not publicly announced whether or not they will return to the UK for the King's coronation.

When asked about his plans earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex said in an interview that 'there's a lot that can happen between now and then' and added that the 'door is always open... the ball is in their court'.

It was previously reported that Charles and Prince William were 'working in tandem' to ensure that Harry and Meghan attend (opens in new tab), although they may not make many public appearances if they do travel to London as the Buckingham Palace balcony is reserving spots for working royals (opens in new tab).

Although they have seemingly received an invite, a friend of the royals has claimed that the couple could face 'the cold shoulder' from family members (opens in new tab), but that William 'will be polite' in any circumstance (opens in new tab).

However, one insider is now suggesting that Harry may attend his father's coronation - and he could do so alone.

Former servant of the British Royal Household and the late Princess Diana's butler, Paul Burrell, told The Mirror (opens in new tab): "It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan. Are they prepared to face the music?

"I don't think Meghan's brave or strong enough to be there - she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus.

"But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."

At present, the Sussexes have not yet confirmed whether they will attend, or if Harry will be present without his wife. A recent statement from a spokesperson for the couple read: "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

It is also unclear whether the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, will be involved in the celebrations if the family returns to the UK for the event as 'the couple have reportedly had no information about whether the children have been included in the plans', as per the Mirror.