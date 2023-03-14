Harry and Meghan will be given 'the cold shoulder' by royal family if they attend Charles' coronation
One reportedly said: "I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland."
Royal fans are looking forward to King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) this summer, with those in the UK given an extra bank holiday to celebrate the historic occasion.
While Charles has been monarch since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) in September, he will officially be crowned on Saturday 6th May - which also happens to fall on his grandson Archie's birthday (opens in new tab).
Over the last few months, many have speculated about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance following the release of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), and the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare.
The couple have been vocal about their experience within the royal family - as well as the pressures they faced from the British media - and in January, Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby of the coronation: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
It was reported that Charles and Prince William were working in tandem to ensure that the Sussexes (opens in new tab) attend, although if they were to be a part of the day they wouldn't appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony (opens in new tab) as these spots are reserved for working members of the royal family.
Just last week, Harry and Meghan confirmed that they had received a save-the-date email for the coronation but a spokesperson said 'an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.'
A friend of the royals has since claimed that if the couple does return to the UK for the event that they should expect 'the cold shoulder' from the family, according to the Daily Mail.
The insider said: "They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives.
"One said to me, 'I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.'
"Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them."
The Sussexes have yet to confirm their attendance.
