Prince George's birthday portraits show unmissable royal resemblance

Prince George is celebrating his 11th birthday today, and the Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a brand new photo of their eldest son to mark the occasion. William and Kate uploaded a black and white portrait of George on their social media channels, and many of their followers have noted just how quickly the young royal is growing up. Adding a sweet message alongside the image, William and Kate wrote on Instagram: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

The caption also indicated that Princess Kate had taken the photo of her eldest son - a new royal tradition that she has kept since her children were little - by simply crediting the photo: "The Princess of Wales, 2024."

Royal fans have flocked to the social media post to wish the Prince a happy birthday, with one writing: "Beautiful photo! Birthday wishes Prince George have a fantastic day."

Another added: "Happy Birthday to the future King! Hope you have a great day!"

But others were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Prince George and another member of the royal family - his father, Prince William. One person wrote: "Prince George looks so much like his Dad."

A second added: "He's the splitting image of his father, honestly. Happy Birthday George!"

A third wrote: "Reminds me so much of William."

It's not the first time that Prince George has been compared to his father in his birthday portraits. Back in 2020, royal fans were stunned by his resemblance to the Prince of Wales, and others have noted the similarities between George and his late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

While it is unclear how George will be spending his 11th birthday, William and Kate have reportedly planned a low-key summer for their little ones this year and are expected to visit Balmoral Castle - the royal estate in the Scottish Highlands - in the coming weeks.

Happy birthday Prince George!