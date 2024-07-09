William and Kate's 'carefree summer' plans for George, Charlotte and Louis

After a challenging start to the year, the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly planning a 'carefree summer' for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In March, Kate shared that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors had found that cancer was present during abdominal surgery at the start of the year. While she felt well enough to attend Trooping the Colour in June, her first public appearance since Christmas 2023, ahead of the event Kate said in a statement that she 'is making good progress' but added that 'there are good days and bad days'.

William and Kate have often been praised for their 'hands on' parenting, and in an interview with The Mirror Royal Editor Emily Nash claimed that the Wales' will want to ensure that they spend as much time as possible with their little ones over the summer holidays. Adding that they have always prioritised giving George, Charlotte and Louis a 'normal childhood', it has become even more important as Kate recovers, with Nash stating: "Both William and Kate are very hands-on parents – they take the kids to school, attend sports matches and concerts, and try to be home for bedtime as much as they can. While Kate is in hospital, William is at home keeping things as normal as possible."

Former Royal Correspondent for the BBC, Jennie Bond, also told the publication: "It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future."

She added: "The Princess will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she’s been through."

Although the Palace has not confirmed where the Wales' will spend the summer, the royal family is known to travel to Balmoral during the warmer months. The Scottish residence was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite places to visit, and following her death in 2022 the family has continued to spend the summer there.