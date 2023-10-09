Prince George is already preparing for Eton and will be given 'all the help he needs'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It may seem like only yesterday that Prince William and Kate Middleton were standing on the steps of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, showing the newborn Prince George to the world - but their eldest son is now ten years old, and will soon be moving on from his classmates.

The young royal currently attends Lambrook School in Bracknell, Berkshire, alongside his younger sister Princess Charlotte, 8, and younger brother Prince Louis, 5. The Prince and Princess of Wales' children moved from St Thomas' Battersea last year when the family relocated from their London home, 1A Kensington Palace, to the Grade II listed building, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Although Prince George only recently celebrated his tenth birthday, he will already be preparing for his move from Lambrook School according to one royal expert.

According to historian and author Tessa Dunlop - whose books include Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy - George is already working towards his entrance exams for the prestigious boarding school, Eton College.

While he is enrolled at Lambrook until he is 13 years old (or the equivalent of completing Year 8), he is being 'given all the help he needs' according to the royal expert as preparations being early for entrance into the elite educational institution.

Dunlop told OK! magazine: "Schools such as Lambrook are hothouses - they're feeder schools for the big public schools... the biggest of the lot being Eton which we already know George has looked around.

"The grading or the testing is very competitive to get into Eton, it's one of the most sought-after schools in the world, and it begins two years early. It's like a sub-selection process.

"It's also quite difficult if you aren't royal. It's very competitive, but I'm sure George will get in."

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton College when they turned 13, so it is likely that George will follow in his father's footsteps. The annual schooling fees come to around £46,296.

Dunlop added that George 'won't need' additional tuition to pass the Eton exams as it will be expected that his current school, Lambrook, is providing enough support. However, she does say that 'he'll be given all the help he needs'.

It has previously been suggested that William and Kate 'will never force' George to attend boarding school, but they will instead consider how their eldest son wants to continue his education.