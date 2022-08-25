Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton “will never force” Prince George to attend boarding school

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with the recent news of their relocation to Windsor captivating the world.

The Duke and Duchess have confirmed the news that the family of five would be moving to Adelaide Cottage next month, enrolling their children in a new school.

The school of choice has been confirmed as Lambrook, famed for its pet rabbits and chickens, on-site vegetable patches and Harry Potter nights. And while it does offer boarding, Prince William and Kate Middleton are thought to have enrolled their children as day students.

This it seems has been a long decision process for the royals, with the Duke and Duchess reportedly stuck on whether Prince George should board or not, based on Prince William’s own childhood.

And while it is tradition for royal children to attend boarding school, this certainly is a decision that Kate and Wills aren’t taking lightly.

“Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully,£ Royal expert Ingrid Seward told OK! magazine. “I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop, and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.”

She continued: “Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.”

Another source also weighed in on the subject, telling Us Weekly: “George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family. They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.”

We’re sure the Duke and Duchess will come to the right decision.