You won't believe how William and Kate allegedly chose George's name

Behind closed doors, we know that Prince William and Princess Kate are quite a fun couple. Still, we never expected to find out that they allegedly let their dog choose their firstborn's name!

According to The Times (via OK!), the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — who were torn between a number of different names for their baby boy — wrote down their options on little pieces of paper, then placed them all on the floor.

Then, they waited for their dog Lupo to move towards one of the pieces of paper, and he apparently chose George, which is how there came to be an heir named Prince George Alexander Louis.

Around the time of George's birth, royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair: "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise. Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

As for Lupo, he was a cocker spaniel that the Cambridges owned from a few months after their 2011 wedding until his death in 2020.

Announcing the loss of their pet in November of that year, the royals wrote on Instagram: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

These days, the Wales family have a new dog in their midst: another black cocker spaniel named Orla, but a female this time around.

The royals adopted the sweet dog a few months before Lupo died, and she was a puppy raised by Kate's brother James Middleton, according to Town & Country.

The pup is most famous for expertly posing alongside Princess Charlotte in her seventh birthday portrait.

Adorable.