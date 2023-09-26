Why royal children George, Charlotte and Louis go to school six days a week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are 10, 8, and 5 respectively, attend school six days a week, including Saturdays.

The Wales children are pupils at Lambrook School, which is close to their home in Windsor, and they obviously have quite the packed schedule — since the school requires that they go to class from Monday to Saturday.

"It's intense. For the younger ones, for the six and seven-year-olds, it's a really long week," commented the Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, Melanie Sanderson, speaking on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

With that in mind, Melanie reckons the kids aren't too upset about having to go to school so many days a week, for the simple reason that their school is a really fun one for active young people.

"We know the royals love being outdoors," she said. "They love the countryside and it's a real muddy-knees type of school. They've got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore and they're allowed free rein in their break times."

Last year, before the Waleses officially started at Lambrook, Marie Claire reported on the many perks that come with being a pupil at the prestigious prep school.

The school keeps rabbits, bees, chickens and pigs, which the children are free to visit, and other amenities include a swimming pool, a golf course, a dance studio and a performing arts studio.

The pupils also have the opportunity to learn a variety of cool new skills if they so wish — from cooking to beekeeping to... bird watching?

Another great advantage of Lambrook is how easily the little ones' parents Prince William and Princess Kate can pick them up from school each day.

"You can see how hands on they are just from seeing them on TV," Melanie commented. "They will have been very keen to choose a school for the three youngsters that was a very close fit with their own family values. And I think Lambrook really fits the bill."