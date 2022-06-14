Prince William and Prince Charles have ‘blocked’ Prince Andrew’s return to royal duties

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in late 2019, stating that his ‘former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work’, and earlier this year the Queen stripped him of his titles as Virginia Giuffre served him with a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. He vehemently denied the allegations against him and a settlement was later reached before the case went to trial. The settlement is not an admission of guilt.

Many were surprised to see the Duke of York escorting his mother, the Queen, to her seat at Prince Philip’s memorial service in March – and it is said to have angered Prince Charles and Prince William who thought it to be ‘simply unnecessary’.

A new biography also claims that William has ‘cut contact’ with his uncle and believes he should be ‘banished’.

However, Andrew was reportedly hoping to fit back into royal life by making an appearance during Monday’s Order of the Garter ceremony. As a member of the Order, he allegedly wanted to attend publicly – but Charles and William are said to have blocked his hopes for a royal return.

The Queen told him to stay out of the public eye ‘for his own good’ following Charles and William’s fears of backlash.

A source told The Sun: ‘He was confident and bullish he can make a comeback.’

The Telegraph also quoted a source who claimed: ‘The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.

‘Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected.’

The monarch is said to have had the final word on the matter, but the Palace has not yet commented on the report or announced if Andrew will return to royal duties in the near future.