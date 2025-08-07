Prince William Could Take This ‘Ruthless’ Approach to Prince Andrew When He Becomes King

A new royal biography has thrown Prince Andrew's royal future into question, particularly when the time comes for Prince William to assume the role of King. The Prince of Wales has reportedly held a "grudge" against his uncle since the early days of his relationship with Catherine, Princess of Wales, but in recent years - following Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - William has allegedly been opposed to the Duke of York's return to the royal fold.

In his new book, Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York, royal author Andrew Lownie has made a number of explosive claims about Prince Andrew. The royal biography, which will be released later this month, has been serialised by the Daily Mail and makes a host of allegations, ranging from infidelity to physical family fights. While King Charles has kept his personal opinions about his brother out of the public domain, experts claim that William may not shy away from making his feelings known.

In fact, royal historian Christopher Wilson has theorised that William may eventually strip Andrew of his royal titles completely. Discussing King Charles' adoption of the late Queen Elizabeth II's infamous motto "never complain, never explain", he told The Telegraph: "I think to a large extent Charles has adhered to that as a safe policy – the moment you start tearing the family apart, where does it stop? With William it will be a different approach – he has hard-nosed ideas about how the Royal family needs to appear in the frenzied social media world we now inhabit, and I think will be ruthless."

In recent years, royal insiders have claimed that William will make significant changes to the monarchy when he becomes King, and some have claimed he will be the "toughest ruler" the family has ever seen.

