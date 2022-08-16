Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They'll be a lot more low-key than they are in the U.S., Russell Myers says.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back to the UK for the third time this year in September, it was recently announced.

They will start their mini tour at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where the Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to give the keynote address, then head over to Dusseldorf, Germany, to attend an Invictus Games 2023 preview event. Lastly, they will return to the UK to attend an awards ceremony for one of Prince Harry’s charities, WellChild.

Though fans of the Sussexes will be looking out for reports from each of their engagements, including event photos and the contents of their speeches, one royal expert has said that we can probably expect the royal couple to lay fairly low during their time in Europe.

“I think this is a whistlestop tour, very much described to me as a business-like tour,” royal correspondent Russell Myers told Australian talk show Today Extra (via Express).

Russell added: “They want to have all the focus on the charities. That’s probably why we won’t get them back with the Fab Four, William and Kate and their families, because they don’t want to create a fanfare.”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

For the expert, their willingness not to make too much of their visit goes back to the controversy around their attendance at the Jubilee celebrations in June.

He said: “I think that there was a lot said about their involvement in the Platinum Jubilee, and people were very, very worried about whether their coming to the UK would overshadow the Queen’s big celebration. So maybe they will be keeping a low profile over this side of the pond, because they don’t tend to do that when they’re over in the States.”

The Sussexes did not return to the UK this summer to stay at Balmoral with the Queen, as some reports previously suggested they might, and it’s unclear whether they will see any of Harry’s family members during their short stay. They are likely to stay close by to the Cambridges in Windsor, but we know that tensions have been high between the two couples in recent months, not to mention their respective schedules will be chocka.

We’ll just have to see what happens there when the time comes.