The Queen reaches olive branch out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A summer stay with the Queen could be on the cards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family has been a growing conversation for many months.

The couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is said to have caused upset for Prince William, although there have been reports the brothers have had a tumultuous relationship for many years prior.

Now the Queen has reportedly reached out an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It has been said Her Majesty invited her grandson and wife Meghan, as well as their two children Archie and Lilibet, to spend time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this summer, which comes months after Harry shared he missed his hometown.

A source from Balmoral Castle, told The Sun On Sunday: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

“They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

However, the family-of-four are reportedly not planning to spend time with other member s of the royal family, such as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, if they return to the UK.

Though the 96-year-old royal has recently moved to Windsor Castle and left Buckingham Palace for good, she has since made her way to Scotland and has arrived at Balmoral for a break.

The Queen is reportedly staying in Craigowan Lodge, which is located on the Balmoral estate for the next 10 weeks.

It has been claimed Harry, 37, and the 40-year-old former Suits actor’s schedule has been hectic in recent weeks, so much so they reportedly “barely had 15 minutes” with the monarch.

During the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and Trooping the Colour, back in June, the monarch ruled only working royals would join her on the balcony, which meant Harry and Meghan were excluded from events.

The pair were not present for some of the celebrations, so this meet up could be some much-needed quality time together.

However, other sources are sceptical if Harry and Meghan will take the Queen up on her supposed offer.

As one insider said: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”