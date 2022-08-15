Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce surprise visit to UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The third trip back this year

Prince Harry’s possible return to the UK for good has been top of the headlines in recent months, with claims he could be in line for an important new role.

However, it has since been claimed the 37-year-old royal and wife Meghan Markle will be making a surprise visit to the UK next month.

The upcoming trip from the USA to the UK is part of their support to various charities.

Speaking about their upcoming travel plans and busy schedule, a spokesperson told the Mirror Online: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Video you may like:

The couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – will journey to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, which falls on 5th September, as Harry is a counsellor for the organisation

As part of the event young leaders from almost 200 countries will come together, which includes Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, Jamie Oliver.

Following their visit to Manchester, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their way to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year To Go event, which will be held in Dusseldorf.

The duo will then make their way back to the UK for an appearance at the WellChild Awards on 8th September.

However, it is unknown if the pair will make time to meet their royal relatives during their stay.

The forthcoming trip will make the third time Harry has visited the UK this year, as he had a whistle-stop visit to see his grandmother, The Queen, en route to the Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan also made their way to London in June to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign and attended some of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During the long weekend they attended the annual Trooping the Colour, but were not invited to stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as it was only opened to working members of the royal family.

However, in pictures Meghan and Harry could be seen close by when the event was underway.