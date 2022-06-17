William and Kate’s move could cause ‘tension’ with Harry and Meghan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to move from their Kensington Palace home this summer, relocating to a property on the Queen’s Windsor estate to be closer to both the monarch and Kate’s parents.

The Cambridges are said to be leaving London after William’s 40th birthday and once their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have finished their school term at Thomas’s Battersea. It has been reported that the Duke hopes the move will give his little ones more freedom, and help to prepare him for his future role as King.

However, their new home will be just around the corner from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes are currently living in the US, with Princess Eugenie and her family residing in the property, but Harry and Meghan renewed their lease sparking speculation that they may one day return.

According to royal experts, this could cause ‘tension’ between the brothers.

In an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito spoke about how William and Kate’s move could cause issues.

Rachel said: ‘It’s right next to Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan are right over there, there’s going to be some tension.’

Roberta added: ‘Also, this move is expected to significantly change the dynamic in Windsor where the Duke of York has the most contact with the Queen.

‘I think that’s fascinating. Of course the school tie in for the kids.’

Harry and Meghan stayed at Frogmore cottage when they returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which is a ten minute walk away from Adelaide Cottage, where the Cambridges plan to live.

Talking about the Sussexes decision to renew their lease in Windsor, a source told The Sun: ‘It is quite a signal that they aren’t going to disappear. They could easily give up Frogmore as their life’s now in California.

‘By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it’s all happening.

‘They can now come and go any time they please.

‘The coming year could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history and the Sussexes are making sure they have a foothold in Windsor.’

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘Frogmore Cottage remains the UK home of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

Could Harry and Meghan be returning to the UK in the future? Only time will tell!