Meghan Markle described Prince Harry in these seven words after their first date

Ever since news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating, the world has been captivated by their relationship.

From their secretive first date at Soho House, their relationship absolutely skyrocketed. Within months, the couple jetted off to Botswana to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday, attended a royal family Christmas and before long, announced their engagement, with the couple tying the knot in 2018.

This week, Meghan’s words after their first ever date resurfaced, with friends insisting that they knew that the couple would go the distance from day one.

In his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower reported that Meghan Markle described her now hubby in seven sweet words after their first meeting.

“He’s lovely, adorable, and such a gentleman,” were her words of choice.

Meghan’s former agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, also shared details of her conversations with Meghan around their first date.

“Meghan had just told me, ‘I’m going on a date tonight'”, she told the Mail on Sunday. “With Prince Harry! I looked at how stunning she was and I just thought: ‘There’s no way he’s going to be able to resist her.’

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing but I think she could barely believe it either. We were both extremely excited. I jokingly asked if she knew what she was letting herself in for and she said: ‘Well, it’s going to be an experience and at least it will be a fun night.'”

She continued: “After the date, she was telling me what a great guy he was, a real gentleman, genuinely nice, and when I asked if she would see him again she said: ‘Well, it looks like it.'”

“I’m sure that the Botswana trip is what clinched the deal,” Nelthorpe-Cowne added. “I knew that would do it for them – Africa has that effect. They were so clearly already in love. She told me it was serious and they had started discussing the future.”

The couple ultimately tied the knot in 2018 and relocated to America, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.