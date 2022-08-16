Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could live 10 minutes from these royals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Guess who?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be returning to the UK next month, but only for a brief visit to support their charities.

During their return they will be temporary next door neighbours with their royal relatives – the Cambridges.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to stay at their UK home, which is Frogmore Cottage. The five-bedroom house is on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the midst of moving from London’s Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, which is also located on the Surrey estate.

Video you may like:

It has been claimed the properties are 800 metres away from one another, which is apparently a five minute walk across the estate.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, return is said to coincide with Kate and William’s, relocation as the couple plan to move at the end of the summer holidays, to ensure their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis start at the same school in Berkshire.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s move to Adelaide Cottage, and Harry’s return could mark the first time in three years both couples have been neighbours, as the two families previously lived in close proximity to one another in 2019 after Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace.

The two families will also be close to the Queen who has left Buckingham Palace in favour of Windsor Castle.

However, it has been reported with everyone’s busy schedules it may be unlikely they will all meet up.

Harry and Meghan will be attending charity events in Manchester, and Germany, while the Queen is set to carry out her constitutional role appointing the new Prime Minister and Privy Council.

It is expected Kate and William, both 40, will have their hands full with the move, getting their children ready for school, especially with the absence of a live-in nanny, although Maria Borrallo will be residing nearby.

The Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, said: “I don’t think they would bump into one another unless it was pre-arranged.

“I suppose one could go round with some flowers as a peace offering, but remember what happened last time.”

A separate source told The Sun Online: “It is expected family conversations will take place to see if there is any space in their diaries — but there is a lot on, especially for the Queen.”