The Luxembourg Royal Family announces tragic passing of 22-year-old Prince Frederik

HRH Prince Robert de Luxembourg attends HAUT BRION 75th Anniversary at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on July 12, 2010 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Luxembourg Royal Family has announced the tragic passing of Prince Frederik, who was only 22 years old.

Frederik's father Prince Robert of Luxembourg announced the incredibly sad news via The POLG Foundation website. The young man was diagnosed with POLG, a genetic disorder, when he was just 14 years old, according to the Foundation's About page — though he had actually been born with it.

"It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, The POLG Foundation Founder and Creative Director, Frederik," Robert wrote in his statement on behalf of the family.

"Last Friday, February 28th, on 'Rare Disease Day', our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time. Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn — his brother, Alexander; his sister, Charlotte; me; his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall; his brother-in-law, Mansour; and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark. He had already spoken all that was in his heart to his extraordinary mother, who had not left his side in 15 years."

Robert continued: "After gifting each of us with our farewells — some kind, some wise, some instructive — in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke. Even in his last moments, his humour, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh….to cheer us all up."

The bereaved father recalled: "Frederik’s last question to me, prior to his other remarks was: 'Papa, are you proud of me?' He had barely been able to speak for several days, so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound. The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times…. but at this time, he needed reassurance that he had contributed all that he possibly could in his short and beautiful existence and that he could now finally move on."

Robert went on to call his son the family's "Superhero," to describe what a force of nature he was, and to further explain what POLG does to the body.

He concluded the letter: "We are all so very proud of you, Frederik. I am so very proud of you! We love you!"

Robert is the first cousin of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, as reported by Hello!.

We would like to express our condolences to the family. If you would like to learn more about POLG and how you can help, visit the Foundation's website.

