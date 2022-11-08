Another royal wedding will take place next spring

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ring the bells and break out the champagne, there’s a new royal wedding to prepare for next year.

Luxembourg’s Princess Alexandra, the daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, recently announced her engagement on the Luxembourg Royal Family’s official website - teasing a spring wedding next year.

The French announcement revealed she is engaged to be married to a 33 year old man named Nicolas Bagory, who was born in Brittany and works across various social and cultural projects. Beyond his work, the Luxembourg royals also revealed he studied classics and political science: which could come in handy as he prepares to enter the royal family.

A picture of the couple was shared alongside the announcement, of the pair looking very happy together. Princess Alexandra wore a matching lavender blazer and top, with a glimpse of a gigantic engagement ring on her left hand. She was joined by Bagory, who dressed smart in a navy suit with a subtle check pattern and a deep green tie and pocket square.

💍 Leurs Altesses Royales le Grand-Duc et la Grande-Duchesse ont la très grande joie d’annoncer les fiançailles de Leur fille, Son Altesse Royale la #PrincesseAlexandra, avec Monsieur Nicolas BAGORY.📅 Le mariage aura lieu au printemps.©MGD/S.Margue pic.twitter.com/SjwcoAGXKsNovember 7, 2022 See more

It was also revealed her parents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were ‘delighted’ by the engagement, and that both families were showering the pair with love.

Princess Alexandra is sixth in line to the Luxembourg throne and is the crown couple’s only daughter, alongside her four brothers.

Her elder brother Prince Louis announced his own engagement to Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue last year, however it was short lived as months later they announced they had called off their ‘romantic relationship.’

The pair said in a joint statement at the time: "We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness.

"In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much," they continued.

No further details about Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory’s weddings have been revealed, but we can imagine they’ll be pretty lavish.

We’ll keep an eye out and update you if we hear anything.