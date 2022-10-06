Kate Middleton has opened up about what Prince George was like as a baby

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During her latest solo engagement, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reminisced on what life was like with Prince George and Prince Louis when they were babies, and it’s nothing short of adorable.

As part of her ongoing work on causes related to early childhood, the Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s Maternity Unit where she got to meet new parents and their newborns.

When she met a baby boy named Giles, the royal got nostalgic. She said: “I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he’s a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday,” according to Hello!. (By the way, Prince Louis is four years old now, and attending school with his older siblings for the first time.)

Kate apparently loved Giles’ mittens, and said his curled-up position was bringing back memories. “George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that,” she said.

During her visit, she heard about the new mothers ‘eventful births’ and told them how much she could relate to their experience.

She said: “No matter how much everyone tells you what you expect, it’s a shock to the system, isn’t it? You have this idea of what will happen but every single birth is different.”

Kate shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Prince William. She has previously been very open about how difficult each of her pregnancies was, given that she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition which includes extreme morning sickness that can often lead to other serious symptoms.

Of course, as a mother of three, Kate’s work on the early years is very personal. Her philosophy is that early childhood is a crucial time in shaping the future generation and preventing societal issues such as poor mental health or addiction, according to the Royal Family’s website.

As such, Kate is a patron of such organisations as East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Evelina London Children’s Hospital and The Scout Association, among others.