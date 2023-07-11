Kate Middleton is considered 'the face' of the royal family, according to insider

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has long been deemed as one of the key members of the royal family, with experts often claiming that she holds the future of the monarchy in her hands.

As well as being a doting mother to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate is often recognised as the royal who brings 'stability and continuity' to the family.

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue has credited the Princess as the 'main ambassador' for the royals, just months after father-in-law King Charles III enjoyed his Coronation and officially took the role as British sovereign.

Esther believes that Kate is the leading lady because of her 'ability to adapt', especially when faced with adversity.

Speaking on Sky News with host Caroline Di Russo, Esther said: "One of the things that has made the Royal Family so durable over the years is their ability to adapt and to understand the times that they are in.

"Nobody embodies this better than Princess Kate; there are reports that she actually had a hand in the family strategy in dealing with the Sussexes after their Oprah interview aired."

Kate is held in high regard by many, credited with keeping things afloat through the past few troubling years, but according to royal sources, there were once fears that she would go down the same route as Princess Diana.

In fact, it is reported that the palace was determined that Kate wouldn't follow the same path as her late mother-in-law, where the bride who married into the family was cut off and left feeling isolated and lonely.

Royal commentator, Katie Nicholl, weighed in on the matter.

She explained in the ITV documentary, Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen: "I think very much there is a feeling in the Palace that they want to learn from the mistakes of the past and didn’t want a royal bride who felt isolated and lonely and cut off from her family and miserable.

"Because that has happened before, and they didn’t want a repeat of Diana."

She continued: "So I definitely think courtiers were determined that Kate should marry into the family feeling as comfortable as possible.

"And I just don’t think William was going to take any chances ‒ I mean, he adores the Middletons. He has a very close relationship with Michael and with Carole, so he also did not want them to be sidelined as soon as Kate married into the family."