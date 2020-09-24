Apparently these are the luckiest baby names (and they’re all very cute)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Baby names – where do you start when picking the perfect one for your newborn? Do you go for the smartest baby names, or simply the most popular? Or do you consider those on the list of baby names going extinct to revive the classics from the past?

Well, how about a lucky baby name?

In order to find out which trendy baby names are also the luckiest, Compare.bet examined Nameberry’s Top Baby Names of 2020 and uncovered which monikers will bring hope, luck and good fortune.

They found that the most popular lucky girls name is Iris, which means ‘rainbow’ in Greek and symbolises luck. Other popular choices include Evangeline, meaning ‘bearer of good news’ and Beatrice meaning ‘she who brings happiness; blessed’ in Latin.

For boys, Asher is the most desired baby name, with the Hebrew meaning ‘happy’, and incidentally is the second most popular boys name this year. Felix and Quinn also make the top three.

The survey also revealed that of the 3,428 parents and soon-to-be parents involved, 78% would consider giving their child a lucky name, with reasons being that they’ll help them in life (44%), they’re ‘pretty’ (23%), they’re ‘trendy’ (15%) and because they’re superstitious (4%).

And of those who avoid these monikers say it’s because they’re not unique enough (38%), it’s ‘cringey’ (31%) and they ‘don’t like the connotations behind them’ (25%).

So which lucky names come out on top? Let’s take a look at the results…

The Most Popular Lucky Baby Names for Girls

Iris – meaning ‘rainbow’, symbolising luck Evangeline – ‘Bearer of good news’ in Greek Beatrice – Latin meaning of ‘she who brings happiness; blessed’ Jadie – stone transmitting wisdom and clarity Kiara – ‘bright/light’ in Italian Felicity – ‘luck/good fortune’ in Latin Winfred – meaning ‘friend of peace’ Clover – plant name symbolising good luck Octavia – Latin meaning ‘eight’, a lucky number Amber – rare gemstone connoting luck

The Most Popular Lucky Baby Names for Boys

Asher – Hebrew meaning of ‘happy; happiness’ Felix – Latin meaning ‘happy’ or ‘lucky’ Quinn – Irish-Gaelic for ‘sense, intelligence’ Chance – English meaning ‘good fortune’ Bennett – Latin meaning ‘blessed’ Edmund – Old English meaning ‘prosperity’ or ‘riches’ Benedict – Latin meaning ‘blessed’ Fisher – Meaning ‘fisherman’ which has connotations of superstitions Seven – English meaning ‘inner wisdom’ Arley – Hebrew meaning ‘promise’

