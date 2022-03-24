These are the most popular TV and film inspired baby names

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to picking the perfect moniker for your newborn, you’ve probably spent hours upon hours scrolling through endless lists for inspiration – perhaps you like the sound of vintage baby names, or you want to choose something from the list of smartest baby names. Royal fans might even want to bestow something a little more regal upon their bundle of joy.

But if you’re a TV and film buff you might be more inclined to name your baby after one of your favourite characters.

Research from Play Like Mum has revealed that many new parents are opting for monikers inspired by the likes of Frozen, Harry Potter and Despicable Me.

Elsa is the most popular film inspired baby girl name of the last two decades in the UK, with 3,121 babies championing the name of the Disney favourite. For boys, Remy comes out on top – inspired by the 2007 hit, Ratatouille.

Unsurprisingly, 11 of the top 20 baby names on the list came from Disney productions.

Videos you may like:

Take a look at the full lists…

TV and Film Inspired Baby Names For Girls

Elsa – Frozen Tiana – Princess and the Frog Belle – Beauty and the Beast Hermione – Harry Potter Leia – Star Wars Carly – ICarly Minnie – Minnie Mouse Agnes – Despicable Me Winnie – Winnie the Pooh Daphne – Scooby Doo

TV and Film Inspired Baby Names For Boys

Remy – Ratatouille Buddy – Elf Woody – Toy Story Edmund – The Chronicles of Narnia Ernie – Sesame Street Loki – The Avengers Ace – Ace Ventura Olaf – Frozen Perry – Phineas and Ferb Caspian – The Chronicles of Narnia

Would you pick any of these adorable names for your little one?