These are the most popular TV and film inspired baby names

When it comes to picking the perfect moniker for your newborn, you’ve probably spent hours upon hours scrolling through endless lists for inspiration – perhaps you like the sound of vintage baby names, or you want to choose something from the list of smartest baby names. Royal fans might even want to bestow something a little more regal upon their bundle of joy.
But if you’re a TV and film buff you might be more inclined to name your baby after one of your favourite characters.
Research from Play Like Mum has revealed that many new parents are opting for monikers inspired by the likes of Frozen, Harry Potter and Despicable Me.
Elsa is the most popular film inspired baby girl name of the last two decades in the UK, with 3,121 babies championing the name of the Disney favourite. For boys, Remy comes out on top – inspired by the 2007 hit, Ratatouille.
Unsurprisingly, 11 of the top 20 baby names on the list came from Disney productions.
Take a look at the full lists…
TV and Film Inspired Baby Names For Girls
- Elsa – Frozen
- Tiana – Princess and the Frog
- Belle – Beauty and the Beast
- Hermione – Harry Potter
- Leia – Star Wars
- Carly – ICarly
- Minnie – Minnie Mouse
- Agnes – Despicable Me
- Winnie – Winnie the Pooh
- Daphne – Scooby Doo
TV and Film Inspired Baby Names For Boys
- Remy – Ratatouille
- Buddy – Elf
- Woody – Toy Story
- Edmund – The Chronicles of Narnia
- Ernie – Sesame Street
- Loki – The Avengers
- Ace – Ace Ventura
- Olaf – Frozen
- Perry – Phineas and Ferb
- Caspian – The Chronicles of Narnia
Would you pick any of these adorable names for your little one?