Kate Middleton will 'never forgive' Meghan Markle after public 'betrayal'

Following their decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened up about their lives behind closed doors.

In their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan they shared how various pressures from the media and the monarchy led to their royal departure, and in his memoir Spare Harry detailed the breakdown of his relationships with Prince William and King Charles.

However, their tell-all interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey was the first time that the couple had publicly opened up about their experiences. When it aired in early 2021, Harry and Meghan spoke about a number of instances that ultimately led to their decision to move away.

One of the things Meghan addressed was the story that she had 'made Kate cry' ahead of her wedding in 2018. It had been reported that Meghan had upset the her over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, something which the Duchess of Sussex said was untrue - instead claiming it was the other way around. The alleged texts between them were leaked, and it consequently led to Kate being unable to forgive Meghan.

Speaking to OK!, a source claimed that the Princess of Wales saw the Oprah interview as the 'ultimate betrayal' and can 'never forgive' the Duchess.

They claimed: "Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she's not changing her mind about them. They never apologised for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around."

According to the insider, William hopes to 'extend an olive branch to Harry' but Kate 'was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight', with the Princess reportedly claiming she'll 'never forgive Meghan for what she did' and isn't open to a reconciliation.

They continued: "But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in."

The same source went on to claim that Meghan is also unhappy with the royal couple, as she 'feels they've never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologised and have seemingly got away with it'.

It has recently been reported that Kate is working to mend William's relationship with Harry.