Kate Middleton's texts to Meghan Markle about the bridesmaid dress fall out have been published
Prince Harry has shared details of the exchange in his memoir
Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) was officially released today, and despite the fact that many stories and details were leaked last week ahead of the launch, the Duke of Sussex is still dominating headlines.
As well as discussing his relationship with Prince William (opens in new tab) in the book, he also detailed their difficulties in two interviews which aired on Sunday (opens in new tab).
However, it isn't just the royal brothers rivalry that has become a hot topic of conversation across the globe. One expert claims that Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, will 'pay a high price' as a result of his autobiography (opens in new tab).
Now, it seems that Harry has addressed the infamous fallout between Kate and Meghan Markle in the lead up to the Sussexes wedding in 2018.
Originally, it was reported that Meghan had made Kate cry over the dresses her bridesmaids were wearing. But during an interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed that it was 'the other way around', alleging that Kate had actually upset her and had later apologised.
In his memoir, Harry claims that the disagreement unfolded over texts when Kate requested that 'all dresses need to be remade' as Princess Charlotte's gown was 'too big, too long, too baggy'.
Harry writes: "Meg didn't reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father.
"So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by."
According to Harry, the alleged exchange went as follows:
Kate: "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."
Meghan: "Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?"
Kate: "No, all the dresses need to be remade."
Meghan: "I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day."
Kate: "Fine."
The Duke adds that Kate and Meghan agreed when the Princess of Wales said she had spoken to her 'own wedding designer' about the dress issue, but that the ordeal - along with the stress caused by Thomas Markle - left Meghan 'sobbing on the floor'.
The Palace has not commented publicly on any of the allegations or claims made.
Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
