Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to "surprise" us with their new Hollywood careers
Who knows where they'll go next?
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through a weird time right now, where their careers are concerned.
While they still have a few projects in progress, their contract with Spotify recently ended somewhat abruptly, leaving a bit of a void in terms of next steps. One thing's for sure, though, according to one royal expert: their next move is more than likely to surprise royal fans.
"It's unclear, at the moment, what the Sussexes plan to do," Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express.
"Don't forget they have always had the capacity to surprise."
Richard continued: "Well, having said that, it simply isn't clear. I'm surprised there hasn't been an initiative [so far]."
At the moment, we know that Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus — about his dear project the Invictus Games — is still set to premiere on the streaming platform sometime this summer.
Harry is also rumoured to be working on a documentary for Netflix in South Africa, a region of the world that means a great deal to the Duke. He's also still involved with the mental health startup BetterUp, and the sustainable travel platform he founded, Travalyst.
Meanwhile, Meghan's latest big project was her Archetypes podcast — which aired for one season on Spotify and was not renewed — as well as her joint Netflix docuseries with her husband, titled Harry & Meghan.
But since the year began, Meghan has been letting Harry take centre stage, and has stayed quite quiet as to her professional endeavours. The only thing we know for sure is that she signed with a top Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, which is "likely to lead to something," as Richard put it.
There have been many murmurs recently about the possibility of Meghan returning to acting (she was previously a star on the popular TV series Suits), but none of these have been verified. Unfortunately for the more curious among us, we will have to be patient and wait for the Duchess herself to let us know what she's planning.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Harry and Meghan won't join royals at Balmoral since they didn't receive a "personal olive branch" from the King: expert
They were sort of invited, though
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This Pilates ab workout is a combination of all the most effective exercises for a strong body
This one's a good'un.
By Ally Head
-
This is what you should be eating before working out for energy and gains, according to a top nutritionist
Plus, how the England squad are fuelling their success this World Cup.
By Ally Head
-
Harry and Meghan won't join royals at Balmoral since they didn't receive a "personal olive branch" from the King: expert
They were sort of invited, though
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton is ‘tougher’ than people know behind the scenes
The Princess of Wales is 'a lot more steely' according to an insider
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince George knows he has to "step up" amid the Sussexes' royal rift, expert says
He only just turned 10
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan believe there's "an orchestrated hate campaign" against them, source claims
"It makes them sick and they're looking to weed out these people one by one."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate is 'eligible' for this prestigious royal title - but has to wait for Charles' approval
"She's our future queen, she's a Princess of Wales - it's time for her."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle made an unexpected name change on Archie’s birth certificate
Here's how the official document was amended
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Inside Harry and Meghan's "crisis of purpose" after their Spotify deal ends, according to a royal author
They're not sure where to go from here
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George received a pretty lavish £18k gift from King Charles
Fit for a royal!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde