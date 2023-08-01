Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to "surprise" us with their new Hollywood careers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through a weird time right now, where their careers are concerned.

While they still have a few projects in progress, their contract with Spotify recently ended somewhat abruptly, leaving a bit of a void in terms of next steps. One thing's for sure, though, according to one royal expert: their next move is more than likely to surprise royal fans.

"It's unclear, at the moment, what the Sussexes plan to do," Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express.

"Don't forget they have always had the capacity to surprise."

Richard continued: "Well, having said that, it simply isn't clear. I'm surprised there hasn't been an initiative [so far]."

At the moment, we know that Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus about his dear project the Invictus Games — is still set to premiere on the streaming platform sometime this summer.

Harry is also rumoured to be working on a documentary for Netflix in South Africa, a region of the world that means a great deal to the Duke. He's also still involved with the mental health startup BetterUp, and the sustainable travel platform he founded, Travalyst.

Meanwhile, Meghan's latest big project was her Archetypes podcast — which aired for one season on Spotify and was not renewed — as well as her joint Netflix docuseries with her husband, titled Harry & Meghan.

But since the year began, Meghan has been letting Harry take centre stage, and has stayed quite quiet as to her professional endeavours. The only thing we know for sure is that she signed with a top Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, which is "likely to lead to something," as Richard put it.

There have been many murmurs recently about the possibility of Meghan returning to acting (she was previously a star on the popular TV series Suits), but none of these have been verified. Unfortunately for the more curious among us, we will have to be patient and wait for the Duchess herself to let us know what she's planning.

