Several Royals Are 'Blocking' a Prince Harry and King Charles Reconciliation, According to Insiders

Several royals are standing in the way of a potential Prince Harry and King Charles reconciliation, according to a new report. It comes following Harry's recent interview with the BBC, where he told the broadcaster that he would 'love reconciliation with my family', adding that he didn't know 'how much longer my father has' and stating: "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

As per the report in The Times, the estranged father and son could be on the verge of a reunion if it were up to the King alone, claiming that perhaps a rapprochement could be possible, although certainly not guaranteed. However, as things stand, the publication claims: "Insiders maintain that the King is bemused by Harry’s repeated airing of laundry and that as long as William, Kate and Camilla have a say in the matter, Harry will be left out in the Californian wilderness."

The Times confirmed that Harry and Charles haven't seen each other since the Prince flew over to the UK to visit his father following his cancer diagnosis, in February 2024. The outlet also verified that Harry's relationship with his older brother Prince William is almost certainly "beyond repair."

The report alleges that Harry's public denouncements of the Royal Family — in Spare, and in his and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — have created a rift which is nearly impossible to bridge at this stage. Both his father and his brother are loath to forgive him for it, with William particularly refusing to recover their relationship. Meanwhile, a former friend of Harry's told Hello! last week: "He needs the world to forgive him. His family have never bent on their stance, which is that he should not take up issues in public."

A second source said at the time: "There is zero trust. The family feels that private conversations with Harry are not possible."