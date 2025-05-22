Several Royals Are 'Blocking' a Prince Harry and King Charles Reconciliation, According to Insiders
Several royals are standing in the way of a potential Prince Harry and King Charles reconciliation, according to a new report. It comes following Harry's recent interview with the BBC, where he told the broadcaster that he would 'love reconciliation with my family', adding that he didn't know 'how much longer my father has' and stating: "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
As per the report in The Times, the estranged father and son could be on the verge of a reunion if it were up to the King alone, claiming that perhaps a rapprochement could be possible, although certainly not guaranteed. However, as things stand, the publication claims: "Insiders maintain that the King is bemused by Harry’s repeated airing of laundry and that as long as William, Kate and Camilla have a say in the matter, Harry will be left out in the Californian wilderness."
The Times confirmed that Harry and Charles haven't seen each other since the Prince flew over to the UK to visit his father following his cancer diagnosis, in February 2024. The outlet also verified that Harry's relationship with his older brother Prince William is almost certainly "beyond repair."
The report alleges that Harry's public denouncements of the Royal Family — in Spare, and in his and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — have created a rift which is nearly impossible to bridge at this stage. Both his father and his brother are loath to forgive him for it, with William particularly refusing to recover their relationship. Meanwhile, a former friend of Harry's told Hello! last week: "He needs the world to forgive him. His family have never bent on their stance, which is that he should not take up issues in public."
A second source said at the time: "There is zero trust. The family feels that private conversations with Harry are not possible."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Louis Vuitton x Murakami Is Back—and This Time, it’s All About Cherries
Zendaya fronts the fun-filled vcampaign yet again
-
I’m a Female Health Doctor Who Spent Two Years Trying To Get a PCOS Diagnosis – 7 Things I've Learned About Advocating for Yourself
As her new book, Not Just A Period, hits shelves, Dr Hazel Wallace shares the things she wishes she'd known sooner about advocating for your own health.
-
I've Never Been One For Pricey Body Wash, But This Nourishing Shower Oil is Worth Every Penny
Plus, the scent lingers all day
-
William and Kate Awarded a Surprising Honour in the US Following ‘Crucial’ Work
-
Prince George Was the Surprising ‘Wake-Up Call’ Behind Harry and Meghan’s Royal Departure
-
William Has Made a Tough Decision About Harry’s Involvement in His Coronation, According to Insiders
-
Prince William Is Getting a New Title - and It Marks a Royal First From King Charles
-
Why Royal Insider Says There’s 'No Trust' Left When It Comes to Prince Harry
A reconciliation will be difficult
-
The sweet hidden messages in Harry and Meghan's outfits at the Cowboy Carter show
-
This is Kate's 'non-negotiable' in marriage to William
Here's how they keep their relationship strong
-
Why Prince William will attend the pope's funeral instead of King Charles
He's representing his dad