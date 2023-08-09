Kate is 'working behind the scenes' to reconcile William and Harry

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following Prince Harry's move to the US in 2020, his fractured relationships with other members of the royal family were thoroughly scrutinised and became the subject of much 'feud' speculation - particularly when it came to his brother, Prince William, and father, the now-King Charles.

Both the King and the Prince of Wales have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationships with the Sussexes, but Harry has gone on to share his own feelings and experiences in the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, as well as in his memoir, Spare.

His attendance at Charles' coronation earlier this year signified to some that there was a possibility that Harry could reconcile with his family, but when he returned to the UK weeks later the King was unable to see him.

Now, royal expert Robert Jobson - also the author of Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed - has told the Daily Express that Kate is the only member of the family 'helping the situation' and that despite taking on the difficult role of mediator she is 'doing a brilliant job'.

In fact, Jobson claims that Kate is actively trying to help the estranged brothers by getting William and Harry to talk again.

He said: "I'm not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.

"First of all when the King wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it's important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine. But William and Harry, it's a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation."

Although there are efforts to bring them closer together, the royal author also notes that the trust between Harry and William has taken a huge hit following the release of the Duke of Sussex' memoir.

He said: "It's quite possible that one of them might pick up the phone to have a rant, but who's gonna pick up the phone on the other end? Because that's not gonna achieve anything.

"There's also a lot of lack of trust at the moment between all the members of the family and Harry about where this information is going, because a lot of stuff has appeared in print by him."

The Palace has not commented on this story.