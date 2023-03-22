When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) moved to the US in 2020, they left royal duties behind and began setting a life up for themselves in California.

In their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), which was released in December last year, they detailed their strained relationships with members of the royal family (opens in new tab) and shared that they had forged new friendships in the states. As well as connecting with actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, Meghan's support network extended to a number of well known faces in LA as a result of her time spent there as an actress.

One friend of the Duchess, Oprah Winfrey, was also the first person to interview the couple following their departure from royal life. In 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with the US chat show host to candidly discuss their experiences (opens in new tab), and it was watched by millions across the globe.

However, Oprah is now being accused of 'distancing' herself from the Sussexes.

During a talk with Gayle King on CBS, she was asked about the couple's plans to return to the UK for King Charles' coronation in May. Their attendance has been a huge talking point for royal fans following the release of their Netflix documentary - as well as Harry's memoir, Spare - and while they have confirmed that they received a save the date for the event (opens in new tab), it is unclear whether or not they have accepted.

In the interview with Gayle King, Oprah was asked: "Do you think they should go, do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on? I'm listening."

She replied: "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?

"They haven't asked me my opinion. No they have not."

Some viewers took to social media to agree with Oprah, with one writing: "I agree. At the end of the day, whether we want them to go or not go to the coronation; it is ultimately their decision and not ours. I will support whatever decision they make."

However, others claimed that she was 'distancing herself' from the pair, with one writing: "I like how Oprah was very clear, 'they haven't asked me… my opinion.' So in other words, whatever they do, I have nothing to do with it."

Harry and Meghan have not yet confirmed if they will be present for the King's coronation.