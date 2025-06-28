Why Prince William and Princess Kate Are Getting Accused of Being ‘Out of Touch’

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their relatability. And from Princess Kate's openness around her cancer recovery, to their determination to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a normal upbringing, they are often credited for setting a shining example.

This week however, the royal couple appeared to divide opinion as they broke the news that their spaniel Orla had given birth to four puppies - sharing photographs of the future King playing with the new litter.

News of the royal litter unsurprisingly went viral, particularly as it was reported that the royal couple intended on keeping one, with fans and followers commenting in their thousands.

"Orla and her adorable new puppies 😍," read one comment, while another posted: "Best photo ever surrounded by those beautiful puppies 🐶."

"What an adorable photo of your expanding family!," read another sweet message. "Have a wonderful time with your family and gorgeous Orla and the puppies. ❤️🥳."

However, others were less impressed, with Prince William and Princess Kate coming under fire for 'churning out a litter' during an animal homelessness crisis.

Among them was Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), with a spokesperson for the organisation branding the royal couple 'out of touch'.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch," stated Elisa Allen, vice president of programmes at the charity.

"If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not yet commented.

