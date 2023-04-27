Colin the Caterpillar got a coronation makeover
Adorable
Marks & Spencer's Colin the Caterpillar cake is undoubtedly the UK's most popular novelty dessert, and the supermarket chain knows it.
As such, they've been known to bring out all sorts of limited edition Colins (and Colin's friends, of course. Over the years, there's been Easter Colin and his associated Easter eggs, Christmas Colin, Valentine's Day Colin, creepy Halloween Colin, etc., etc.
M&S always celebrates royal milestones in style, so of course they just had to debut a regal Colin the Caterpillar to mark King Charles III's upcoming coronation on 6 May.
The brand announced their new limited edition cake on social media, writing, "To celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we're SO excited to share our limited-edition Coronation Colin! Who's going to be grabbing one of these ahead of the bank holiday weekend?!"
To celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, we're SO excited to share our limited-edition Coronation Colin! 🤩🐛 Who's going to be grabbing one of these ahead of the bank holiday weekend?! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/04oKGohuFSApril 25, 2023
Aldi jumped at the opportunity to do a little harmless trolling, by quote-tweeting M&S' post with the words, "cancel the crowns CANCEL THE CROWNS"
This, as OK! reminds us, was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the time Aldi were embroiled in a copyright case with M&S when they introduced a similar confection called Cuthbert the Caterpillar.
The joke here is that they had been planning to deck their Cuthbert with a crown of his own.
Fans took to the comments to share some hilarious one-liners, which the social media managers at Aldi took bravely in their stride.
"I beg that you do not cancel the crowns, I beg you make the crowns bigger than theirs," wrote one user, with Aldi responding, "Haven't our lawyers been through enough?!"
Meanwhile over at the Mars company, some clever chocolate-makers crafted an incredibly realistic bust of King Charles out of melted Celebrations.
While tweeting out photos of the work of art, they shared the following disclaimer: "We have created this sculpture to commemorate the Coronation of HM King Charles III.
"Celebrations and our chocolate Charles is in no way affiliated to the palace and the bust has been created for celebratory purposes only." Glad that's cleared up...?
We’re unveiling our Chocolate Charles ahead of the Coronation next week. 👑The sculpture took 4 weeks to create and weighs over 23KG😲 – the equivalent of 2,875 individual Celebrations chocolates.Which of your faves can you spot on Charles’ bust? 👇 *disclaimer in thread* pic.twitter.com/qQt2mU3ibjApril 26, 2023
