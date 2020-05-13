M&S is now delivering Colin the Caterpillar cakes so you can celebrate your lockdown birthday

Marks & Spencer are pros when it comes to sweet treats – who doesn’t love a packet of Percy Pigs? Whether it’s the Percy Pig dessert sauce, the Percy Pigs Phizzy Chews or the Percy Pig ice cream – we’re here for it all.

But if you’re celebrating a birthday, there’s nothing quite like blowing out the candles on a Colin the Caterpillar cake. He gets all sorts of makeovers throughout the year, from a Christmas Colin to a Creepy Colin for Halloween.

And if you’re celebrating your birthday in lockdown, M&S is now delivering a lovely Colin hamper so that you can get your fill of the delicious chocolate log.

Anyone who is marking the occasion of getting a year older will probably be enjoying Zoom calls with friends and family, but if it’s a cake you’re after it might be worth sending this to those you live with.

Yes, everyone is living out their Great British Bake Off dreams right now, but considering it’s impossible to get hold of flour it’s probably best to rely on the iconic chap.

Drop the hints now, people – because we’re sure these will sell like hot (Colin) cakes.

M&S is now delivering the tasty treat alongside a packet of Colin sweets and a birthday balloon as part of their cake gift bags.

If you want something else to surprise a pal/yourself with, you also have the option of ordering two alternative bundles.

There’s a gorgeous rainbow cake which comes with a bottle of Casa di Amello Rosé Spumante, or a Chocolate Happy Birthday Cake which comes with 10 candles.

So what are you waiting for?

You might be celebrating your birthday in lockdown, but that doesn’t mean it has to be cake-less.