Colin the Caterpillar Easter eggs are here and thank you M&S

While it feels like only yesterday we were ringing in the new year, Easter is coming. And while a warped sense of time is completely normal due to the ongoing pandemic, it also means that summer is just around the corner and lockdown restrictions are set to ease by the time the sunnier days arrive.

But if you need something to look forward to in the mean time, the bank holiday weekend is almost here. So if you want a helping of joy, look no further than the M&S shelves. Why? Because the classic Colin the Caterpillar has had not one but two spring makeovers.

Firstly, there’s the extra special Colin Easter egg for the more traditional sweet-toothed individual. Featuring a creamy milk chocolate egg and a bag of Colin faces made from white and milk chocolate, it sounds like an absolute dream – and we’re totally sold. At just £5, it’s also a bargain.

M&S says: ‘If you’re a fan of our iconic Colin the Caterpillar cake, you’ll love our new Colin Easter egg, £5.

‘A hollow creamy milk chocolate egg that comes with a bag of Colin faces – mini versions of the best part of the Colin cake, made from white and milk chocolate.’

But if you prefer the original chocolatey insect, Colin is also available in his regular cake form with a top hat – including mini bunny ears – and adorned with chocolate eggs along his back. Cute.

It’ll set you back £10 and is in stores now, but we’d suggests getting yours ASAP as it’s sure to be a fan fave.

If Percy Pig is your confectionary main man, then fear not. He’s getting an Easter makeover too, with his very own egg made of strawberry and raspberry flavoured white chocolate and he’s also dressed in some sparkly garments to celebrate.

Brb, heading to M&S immediately.