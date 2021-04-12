Colin the Caterpillar button biscuits have arrived and you’ll want to try them ASAP

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Colin the Caterpillar has had a very busy few months. On Valentine’s Day, the infamous insect hit shelves alongside his girlfriend, Connie, and for Easter he transformed himself into a delicious chocolate egg.

He also surprised M&S shoppers last week with the release of Colin the Caterpillar cake jars, which contain ‘layers of all the Colin goodness’ – the traditional chocolate sponge with Belgian chocolate sauce, chocolate ganache, milk and white choc chips and Colin’s white chocolate face. Sweet.

Now, Colin is going one step further and comes in the form of button biscuits. He really is going all out and we are 100% here for it.

The Colin the Caterpillar Button Biscuits are tasty chocolate biscuits filled with a smooth and sweet white chocolate centre, decorated with milk chocolate and sugar coated chocolate sprinkles.

Could a lunchtime tea break snack sound more delicious? No, we don’t think so either.

M&S said: ‘You’ve met our iconic Colin cake, gummy sweets, and even our share bags of chocolate Colin faces… NOW it’s time to meet our BRAND NEW Colin the Caterpillar Button Biscuits.

‘Perfect for lunchboxes, picnic hampers…or handbags.’

Yum.

You can pick up a pack of five in stories right now, and they’ll set you back just £1. Needless to say, we’ll be stocking up on a fair few bags because they sound like an absolute treat.

So what are you waiting for?

Get yourself to M&S before everyone else does – we’re certain these will be flying off the shelves immediately.

Happy biscuit-ing.